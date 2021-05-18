What Rabiya is craving for now that Miss Universe pageant is over

It seems like Rabiya Mateo is already on a mission to fulfill one of her cravings now that the Miss Universe pageant is over.

On Monday night (Manila time), Mateo made her first Instagram Story after she fell short of clinching the fifth crown for the Philippines in the international competition.

In a hilarious post, Mateo wrote: “Gusto ko na mag Samgyup.”

While she waits to have her much-deserved Korean barbecue, Mateo shared in a succeeding Instagram Story that she first had a feast of Filipino food.

Describing the sumptuous spread, she said: "Feels like home!"

In an earlier post, Mateo said she considers it an honor to have been able to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant.

“It was such a beautiful moment to represent you, Philippines. I am forever honored to be part of the legacy, of our history,” Mateo wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her in the swimsuit round of the pageant.

Mateo finished in the top 21 of the 69th edition of Miss Universe, held in Hollywood, Florida on Monday morning (Manila time).

“In my heart, I did everything I can. I trained really hard to be physically fit. I would have sleepless nights trying to read articles to be updated. I made a lot of sacrifices people can’t sometimes see. Early calltime. Late night rest. Trying to be sane and motivated. It was a challenge but it made me so much stronger everyday,” she said.

Addressing Filipino pageant fans, Mateo added: “Salamat mga kababayan! Mahal ko kayo!”

Mateo is the first Miss Universe Philippines to be sent to the international competition by the new namesake group, which acquired the local license in 2019.