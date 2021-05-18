Catriona Gray finally reunited with her parents in Australia

Beauty queen Catriona Gray was finally reunited with her parents in Australia on Tuesday.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe shared photos of her and her dad hugging each other after she finished her quarantine.

“1 year and 4 months later... Finally reunited with my mama and papa bear. Family is everything. Thank you God for answering my prayers,” she wrote in the caption.

It was last May 4 when Gray shared to her followers that she was finally off to see her parents after countless of cancelled and rescheduled flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At that time, Gray said it has always been her fear of not having enough time with her father.

“I don't want to one day, be full of regret for not having given time to one of the most important people in my life. I'm sooo emotional writing this, my gahd,” she said.

Hence, Gray could not be more thankful to her brand, advocacy families and her management for allowing her to go see her parents.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo after the Miss Universe pageant on Monday, Gray shared that she had to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon her arrival in Australia.

After completing the required days in isolation, Gray said she will be spending time with her parents and will be coming back to the Philippines next month.

Gray’s father Ian Gray is reportedly a Scottish-born Australian that’s why she was born Down Under. Her Filipino mother, Normita Magnayon, hails from Albay.

In 2011, at age 18, Gray moved to the Philippines to pursue a modeling career here.