Yamato drummers from Japan to perform in PH for first time

MANILA -- The sound of the traditional taiko drums is set to reverberate in The Theatre at Solaire as the Yamato Japanese drummers are scheduled to visit and perform in the Philippines for the first time next month.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Japan Information and Cultural Center (JICC) director Shigehiro Matsuda said the group will showcase their talents live as part of the 50th anniversary of the Japanese-ASEAN relations.

“Ikinatutuwa ko na maraming Pilipino ang nananatiling interesado sa kulturang Hapon. Kung kaya, Yamato (The Drummers of Japan), ay isa sa marami pang inisyatibo ng embahado na dalhin ang mga awtentikong palabas mula pa sa Japan. Ang taiko ay hindi lamang biswal na karanasan kung hindi ay nadarama din,” Matsuda said.

“Ngayon na unti-unti nang bumabalik sa normal ang ating kalagayan, nais naming maghandog ng isang nakapupukaw-damdaming palabas na ikasisiya ng parehong bata, matanda, mga pamilya at Japanese enthusiasts. I invite everyone to take this opportunity to witness a traditional Japanese performance not easily found in the Philippines,” he added.

As for Yamato’s schedule, Japan Foundation Manila (JFM) director Ben Suzuki said the group will have a total of four performances in the Philippines -- three in Manila and one in Davao.

Suzuki said Yamato’s June 10 Manila performance will be a gala invitational event.

“We invited government officials, business executives and important people from academic and art culture,” he said.

There will also be two performances on June 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the general public.

“Anybody can join. Tickets are free. We already started providing the ticket through TicketWorld from last Saturday. I think there are still available for the Sunday 7 p.m. performance,” he said.

In Davao, Yamato’s performance on June 13 at 6 p.m. will be part of an event commemorating the 120-year celebration since the Japanese migrants first set foot in the Philippines.

Yamato’s Masa Ogawa said they were supposed to come in 2021 but it got cancelled due to the pandemic.

Now that things are slowly going back to normal, Ogawa said: “The pandemic is almost ending, and finally we are able to achieve one of our big goals which is to perform in the Philippines. Together with the 50th anniversary of the Japan-ASEAN relations, for us to be part of that celebration, it is something that all of us are very excited about. It’s also a huge honor that we are going to be able to perform on this occasion. We are truly looking forward to being in the Philippines.”

Vowing to give the Filipino audience a wonderful show, Ogawa said they will be preparing and practicing a lot before heading to Manila.

“Of course, we are here to give you all the energy, happiness and good feeling. We are looking forward to meeting all of you face to face. We are looking forward to getting all the energy from you so that your energy will propel us to do even so much more in our world performances,” he said.

Yamato (The Drummers of Japan) was founded in Japan’s Nara prefecture in 1993. Every year, Yamato tours the world for six to 10 months, creating and presenting original Yamato compositions and stages.

The troupe has given over 4,000 performances in 54 countries and regions. They recently just got back to Japan from their trip to the United States and Canada where they held a series of shows.