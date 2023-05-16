WHO warns vs use of artificial sweeteners for weight loss

The World Health Organization has recommended against the use of artificial or non-sugar sweeteners for weight loss or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases, saying long-term use could have undesirable effects such as increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults.

The WHO recommendation is based on the findings of a systematic review of the available evidence which suggests that use of NSS does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.

The recommendation applies to all people except individuals with pre-existing diabetes and includes "all synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars found in manufactured foods and beverages, or sold on their own to be added to foods and beverages by consumers."

Common artificial sweeteners include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

"Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages," Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety, said.

"NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health."

The WHO recommendation does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream, and medications, or to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols (polyols), which are sugars or sugar derivatives containing calories and are therefore not considered NSS.

"Because the link observed in the evidence between NSS and disease outcomes might be confounded by baseline characteristics of study participants and complicated patterns of NSS use, the recommendation has been assessed as conditional, following WHO processes for developing guidelines. This signals that policy decisions based on this recommendation may require substantive discussion in specific country contexts, linked for example to the extent of consumption in different age groups," the WHO said.

The WHO guideline on NSS is part of a suite of existing and forthcoming guidelines on healthy diets that aim to establish lifelong healthy eating habits, improve dietary quality and decrease the risk of NCDs worldwide.

Sweeteners are consumed by millions every day in products like diet soda, partly as a way to avoid weight gain from sugar -- but the healthiness of these substitutes has long been a matter of controversy.

HIGHER RISK OF HEART DISEASE

Researchers at the French INSERM institute earlier released a study that artificial sweetener could be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, however experts urged caution about the findings.

Aiming to assess the heart disease risk of sweeteners, researchers at the French INSERM institute analysed the data of more than 100,000 adults in France who self-reported their diet, lifestyle and medical history between 2009-2021 as part of the NutriNet-Sante study.

Thirty-seven percent of the participants consumed artificial sweeteners, with an average intake of 42 milligrams a day -- the equivalent of one packet of sweetener or about a third of a can of diet soda.

During the nine-year follow-up period, 1,502 heart problems were recorded, including heart attack, angina and stroke.

The research, published in the journal BMJ, indicated that heart disease occurred in 346 out of 100,000 people who consume a high level of sweetener, compared to 314 per 100,000 for non-consumers.

"These results, in line with the latest WHO report published this year, do not support the use of sweeteners as a safe alternative to sugar," said INSERM's Mathilde Touvier, who coordinated the study.

Another study published in 2022 using Nutri-Net data found a correlation between cancer and sweeteners such as aspartame, acesulfame potassium and sucralose.

However such observational studies have come under increased criticism because they cannot establish the cause of the differences they find, which could come from other sources. With a report by Agence France-Presse