'Rediscovering' San Nicolas District

MANILA — An exhibit featuring the San Nicolas District was unveiled Tuesday as part of an effort to "rediscover" the rich history of the area.

The exhibit, titled "Redescubre San Nicolas" (Rediscover San Nicolas), featured how the history-filled district in the heart of the capital looks today through the eyes of different artists' sketches.

The entire exhibit was composed of different artworks and art styles from Urban Sketchers Manila, a group dedicated to capturing an area as it currently stands.

"We just sketch what we see, what we observe on site... no photographs, to experience the space... So the exhibit here is what the members have been noticing for the past few months about San Nicolas," a representative of Urban Sketchers Manila said.

Before the unveiling of the exhibit, a lecture on the history of the district was given by Cecilia Sunico, senior consultant at the Martial Law Memorial Commission.

The event was titled "San Nicolas, Manila: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" and was arranged by the Intituto Cervantes de Manila.

The exhibit, which consists of some 50 artworks, is available for viewing every day, including Sundays, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until July 31, 2023.

Admission is free and open for all on a first come, first served basis at the Instituto Cervantes in Calle Real, Plaza San Luis, Intramuros.