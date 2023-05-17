Emmanuelle Vera, Samantha Panlilio grateful for Miss Universe PH stint

MANILA — Pageant queens Emmanuelle Vera and Samantha Panlilio expressed their gratitude for their Miss Universe Philippines 2023 stint.

In an Instagram post, Vera hoped that people would still remember her performance in Reina Hispanoamericana in 2021, where she finished as the third runner-up.

"Happy to be back home in Cebu at the moment, however I hope you’ll indulge me one last post of the culmination of all my and my team’s hard work and dedication. And I hope you always remember me as your Reina who served all the energy she had inside of her," Vera said.

"Also, I want to remind everyone that the space I have cultivated here is one of love, peace, and kindness, and hate or bashing of any form is not tolerated. We can celebrate one person without dragging down or attacking another," she added.

"Finally, I appreciate everybody’s messages of encouragement in a difficult time. Mental health is something I advocate strongly for, and I hope you’ll allow me the measures I need to seek the recovery and healing I, as all living beings, deserve. With all my heart, thank you."

Panlilio, a former Miss Grand International representative, described her journey as humbling.

"I knew that coming into @themissuniverseph entailed nothing less than a grand gesture of dedication, training and months of preparation. I’ve always been a firm believer that hard work pays off. But I also believe in destiny, that crowns were made for women who are uniquely beautiful in their own right," Panlilio said.

"I have been through a rollercoaster of love, growth, triumphs and loss through my journey. Ironically it is these very scars and wounds that will make me the person I am meant to be. And I can only humbly hope that my journey serve as an inspiration for others, to let them know that we should never take for granted the challenges we face in life because they make you, YOU," she added.

"Now, the crown that I carry is a crown of gratitude to have had represented Cavite. Forever appreciative for the love, kindness and support."

Michelle Dee won the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 title, while Empire.PH named Pauline Amelinckx as Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 and Krishnah Gravidez as Miss Charm Philippines 2023.

