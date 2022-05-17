A screenshot from the Arctic biome at Museo Kalikasan. Handout

MANILA -- A newly launched virtual museum aims to help deepen Filipinos' understanding of climate and environmental issues.

Called Museo Kalikasan, the interactive platform is the result of a partnership between Epson and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines.

It aims to raise awareness about the impact of climate change in different ecosystems, and encourage action through sustainable consumption and transitioning to cleaner sources of energy, among others.

"Technology plays a vital role in the implementation of environmental education in the Philippines. Especially during the pandemic, venturing into the virtual space has significantly helped us continue our work on promoting environmental awareness and spawning consciousness of sustainability among students, teachers, and citizens alike," Dino Calderon, WWF Philippines' project manager for education for sustainable development, said in a statement.

"The battle against climate change can be won by conquering the hearts and minds of people, starting with the youth, who stand to lose most if the climate crisis is inadequately addressed," added Ed Bonoan, general manager of marketing division at Epson Philippines.

A three-dimensional online museum, Museo Kalikasan is run on web browsers and includes three educational biomes: Arctic, Tropics, and City. Each discusses topics ranging from biodiversity in the ecosystem to the science of climate change.

Users are encouraged to sign a pledge board where they may choose sustainable lifestyle practices and advocacies they can commit to.

Museo Kalikasan is also integrated into Camp Kalikasan, an online portal with educational materials in formats such as stories, comic strips, games, and puzzles.