MANILA -- Bumble is now offering online trauma support for members who report sexual assault or relationship abuse.

The dating app gives users free access to three self-guided courses in partnership with Bloom, a web-based support service by the survivor-led nonprofit Chayn.

These include "Healing from Sexual Trauma," "Society, Patriarchy, and Sexual Trauma," and "Dating, Boundaries, and Relationships."

Bumble said members, in some cases, can also gain access to one-on-one chat support and up to six therapy sessions.

"It is vital that we create a space for survivors within our community to be seen, heard, and believed," Kenya Fairley, Bumble's head of member safety support, said in a statement. "Bumble's partnership with Bloom has allowed us to bring top-of-the-line trauma support services to our community."

"Where there is trauma, there is room for healing. Feedback from our course participants shows that Bloom supports survivors to feel less alone and make progress along their healing journey in whatever way works for them," said Chayn founder Hera Hussain.

Bumble's online trauma support is currently available in English and Spanish to its users globally, with plans to roll out versions in French, Hindi, Portuguese, and Urdu.

Those who report sexual assault or relationship abuse to Bumble's feedback team will get a code for free access to Bloom's customized service.

Bumble assured users that Bloom uses technology with end-to-end encryption for secure conversations, and that the dating app will not have access to any information that the individual shares with the nonprofit.