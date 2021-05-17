WATCH: How Top 5 of 69th Miss Universe performed in Q&A

Here's how the Top 5 performed in the two question and answer portions of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

ANDREA MEZA, MEXICO (WINNER)

Question from Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee: If you were the leader of your country, how would you have handled the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: I believe there's not a perfect way to handle this hard situation such as COVID-19. However, I believe that what I would've done was [to] create the lockdown even before everything was that big. Because we lost so many lives and we cannot afford that. We have to take care of our people. That's why I would've taken care of them since the beginning.

Final statement on "Changing Beauty Standards" (through an interpreter): We live in a society that more and more is advanced. And as we have advanced as a society, we've also advanced with stereotypes. Nowadays, beauty isn't only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable.

ADLINE CASTELINO, INDIA (THIRD RUNNER-UP)

Question from Arena del Rio CEO Tatyana Orozco: Should countries lock down due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?

Answer: Good evening, Universe. Coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important. That nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones, and you have to draw a balance between the economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you.

Final statement on "Free Speech and the Right to Protest": The right to protest, we've seen many protests in recent days. Especially I want to point out the protests that women have made throughout the years with equal rights. And until today we're lacking them, because protest helps us in raising our voice against what's happening, against inequality. It helps minorities in any democracy to raise their voice. So to protest is very important.

JULIA GAMA, BRAZIL (FIRST RUNNER-UP)

Question from Mary Kay CMO Sheryl Adkins-Green: In many countries, women are still considered incapable of being world leaders. Convince these countries that they are wrong.

Answer: Women are such an important part of the society. And just because we're not encouraged in the same way that men are, we have our potential wasted. The world needs women's contributions because we came for some reason. And I invite every woman to understand that we are the leaders of our lives. And yes, we can do a lot for our communities, so please take your power.

Final statement on "Mental Health": Mental health is still a very stigmatized topic and it keeps us from giving the right as citizens to those in need. So may we all tonight remember to normalize conversations about anxiety or depression. Because we all hurt sometimes, but we don't need to face it alone. May we all come together because togetherness is our strength, and together we can overcome anything. So let's support each other, let's share empathy.

KIMBERLY JIMENEZ, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (FOURTH RUNNER-UP)

Question from Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy: The night she won Miss Universe, Zozi Tunzi explained the importance of teaching leadership to young girls. How would you do that as Miss Universe?

Answer (through interpreter): Good night, thank you for the question. I come from a family completely filled with women, of which have propelled me to help them today. Working with my non-profit... I understand that I don't need a title to be able to help others and support them. Thank you.

Final statement on "Global Poverty" (through an interpreter): During this pandemic, my country the Dominican Republic has risen to 23% poverty rate. For me, being able to be in front of you guys, representing Dominican Republic, that makes me incredibly proud that it will help my tourism and us as human beings. We have to realize that so many people out there need our help and that we can overcome anything. Thank you.

JANICK MACETA, PERU (SECOND RUNNER-UP)

Question from Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera: What would you say to the woman watching tonight who is currently experiencing sexual or domestic abuse?

Answer: I will tell them that I admire their strength, that they're survivors and that I've been there, too. I became the hero of my own story. That's why I advocate to save little girls from being victims. They're survivors, they're heroes. They have the power and don't ever, ever make anyone silence your voice.

Final statement on "Climate Change": It is our collective responsibility to start taking action in order to save our planet. Just the little by little we can start making a difference. Little by little, by recycling, by teaching young generations about taking care of our beautiful, beautiful earth. We're just here for one time, and this is the time that we have to start taking care of it. Thank you.