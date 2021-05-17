Rabiya Mateo enters Miss Universe Top 21

(UPDATED) Rabiya Mateo is a step closer to winning the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown as she made it to the pageant's Top 21.

The 69th Miss Universe coronation night kicked off at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday (Monday morning in Manila).

TOP 21

1. Colombia

2. Peru

3. Australia

4. France

5. Myanmar

6. Jamaica

7. Mexico

8. Dominican Republic

9. USA

10. Indonesia

11. Argentina

12. India

13. Curacao

14. Puerto Rico

15. Philippines

16. Brazil

17. Great Britain

18. Nicaragua

19. Thailand

20. Costa Rica

21. Vietnam (fan vote)

Pageant fans from the Philippines can watch it live on A2Z channel.

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

