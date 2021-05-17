Pageant fans hati ang reaksiyon sa resulta ng Miss Universe finale

Watch more in iWantTFC

FLORIDA, USA — Matapos makoronahan ni Andrea Meza ng Mexico bilang bagong Miss Universe, tuloy-tuloy ang selebrasyon ng kanyang mga tagasuporta sa labas ng Hard Rock auditorium sa lungsod na ito.

Pero ang ilang fans ng Brazil at ng Peru, na parehong nasa Top 5, hindi nagustuhan ang resulta ng pageant.

Kuwento ng Pinoy fan na si Malou Braganza, nag-boo ang mga taga-Peru, pati na ang ibang lahi, nang ianunsiyo ang nagwagi ng titulo.

"They were so disappointed, they were saying 'boo.' Kasi the interview of Miss Peru, she rocked it, she actually said everything right. And she was the only one who answered the questions," obserbasyon ni Braganza.

Ikinalungkot naman ng ibang Pinoy ang hindi pag-abante ni Rabiya Mateo, na nalaglag na nang ianunsiyo ang Top 10 mula sa Top 21.

"It's so sad that she didn't make it to the Top 10 or Top 5, but I know had she made it to the Top 5 she would have nailed all those questions," ani Darell Siron, pageant fan.

"I'm still proud of her performance, I'm sure God has better plans for her," ani Ernest Batac, isa pang fan ni Mateo.

May obserbasyon naman ang 2 dating pambato ng Pinas sa Miss Universe sa naging performance ni Mateo.

"I don't know, she looked a little nervous, we saw that, but I believe she still did her best," sabi ni Miss Universe 2012 first runner up Janine Tugonon.

"We cannot invalidate naman her sacrifices and effort... It's not easy to compete here and it's even harder na it's pandemic right now," sabi ni Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

Sina Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray at Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, parehong nagpahatid ng paghanga at pasasalamat kay Mateo.

"I think that she was in fighting form. You could see that her determination was there. I wish she could have taken her time a little bit more because when it’s your moment, you need to juice it for all that it has," sabi ni Gray.

"RABIYA WE LOVE YOU thank you for pouring your heart for the Philippines. We see your heart Queen," sabi naman ni Wurtzbach.

Sabi naman ni Mateo matapos ang pageant, kahit walang korona ay masaya na siyang maging kinatawan ang bansa.

"I know in my heart, every one of us, we are alright even without that crown... It's not every day that we get to represent our countries, so this is really a great opportunity for all the girls. We are happy to be here," aniya.



—Ulat ni MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News