Myanmar wins Miss Universe national costume competition with powerful statement

Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin won the national costume competition of the 69th Miss Universe not because hers was the most intricate outfit, but because it made a powerful statement.

The beauty queen brought on stage a banner asking for prayers for Myanmar amid the political turmoil in her country.

Powerful costume from Myanmar!



Don't forget to vote for your favorite costume at https://t.co/isjijntrRM. Voting closes at 11:59 pm on 5/15. pic.twitter.com/EWCq2fM9CD — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 14, 2021

The winning national costume also showed resourcefulness as Thuzar's original costume was lost during shipping.

Aside from winning the special award, she also made it to the Top 21 of the competition.

The 69th Miss Universe is still ongoing in Florida, with the pageant aired live on A2Z.

The Philippines' representative, Rabiya Mateo, also finished in the Top 21.