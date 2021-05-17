LOOK: Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow wears Michael Cinco gown

Michael Cinco has dressed up another Miss Universe titleholder.

Demi-Leigh Tebow, who won Miss Universe in 2017, channeled '30s Hollywood glamour in a couture gown by the Dubai-based Filipino designer in the 69th edition of the pageant in Florida on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

She served as an expert analyst and correspondent in the event, along with Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega and Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.

Prior to Tebow, Cinco created the farewell gowns of Pia Wurtzbach and Iris Mittenaere, who were proclaimed Miss Universe in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

He was also tapped to design the dresses of some of this year's delegates, such as Nova Stevens of Canada, Klara Vavrushkova of Czech Republic, and Bianca Tirsin of Romania.

