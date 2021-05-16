Janine Tugonon expresses support for Rabiya Mateo in Miss Universe

Watch more in iWantTFC

Miss Universe 2012 first runner-up Janine Tugonon expressed her full support for Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

On TeleRadyo's "Sakto" on Monday morning (Manila time) Tugonon, who is now in Florida, USA, said she's really excited to see Mateo's performance in the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

"Sobrang excited ako kasi ever since nalaman ko na sa US gagawin, I was so excited and I really wanted to watch kasi siyempre isa ako sa nag-judge during nung pageant ni Rabiya 'di ba? So gusto ko talaga makita ang performance niya. And hopefully 'yung next crown sa Philippines," Tugonon said.

Tugunon was interviewed with Filipino sponsor Olivia Quido-Co, who also expressed her excitement to watch the prestigious competition's coronation night.

Asked of what are the things that Mateo should remember on the final competition, Tugonon replied: "For me I think na nagawa niya na lahat. You know, she trained hard, she worked hard. So I feel like right now she just have to let go and let God do His will.



"Make sure you enjoy and have fun on stage," Tugonon added.

On the eve of Miss Universe finals, Philippine bet Mateo via an Instagram post expressed her disbelief as to how everything went by so fast now that she is already on the last stretch of the competition.

Reflecting on how she and her fellow delegates performed during the preliminary show, Mateo said: “I’m so proud of all the girls. Everyone is beautiful and amazing. We gave the audience a great show.”

The Filipina beauty queen also gave a shout-out to all the pageant fans around the world who have been avidly following their journey.

“There may be some who are critical to us but still there’s millions of nice people who cheer for us. Sending love from Florida to the rest of the Universe,” she added.

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.