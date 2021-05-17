Iloilo can't wait to welcome Rabiya home, mayor says

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo enters the Top 21 during the Miss Universe coronation night. Photo courtesy of Miss Universe Organization

MANILA – Rabiya Mateo was not able to clinch the fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines on Monday but her country remains proud of her.

On Facebook, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas expressed his support for the 24-year-old Mateo, who finished as part of the top 21 of the international pageant.

Trenas’ message came amid messages of love for the Filipina beauty.

“WE ARE STILL PROUD OF YOU RABIYA. Congratulations to our very own Rabiya Mateo for being one of the top 21 beautiful and smart women of the Universe,” he said.

Trenas said he met Mateo a while back and he saw her compassion to help our fellow Filipinos, especially educating our young children.

“She had strived very hard to achieve her dreams. She had fluently represented the City of Love to the entire globe, and we are very proud of her,” he said.

The mayor said their town cannot wait to welcome Mateo home and make her feel the love of every Ilonggo.

Mexico’s Andrea Meza was named the new winner of the Miss Universe pageant, succeeding South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi.