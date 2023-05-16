What Melanie Marquez told daughter Michelle before Miss Universe PH win

MANILA - Melanie Marquez was quite optimistic about her daughter Michelle Dee’s chances even before she competed at this year's Miss Universe-Philippines.

In an interview with PEP prior to the coronation night of the pageant on Saturday, Marquez revealed the advice she gave to her daughter before the coronation.

“I wish her all the best. I am sure she will be honored [to represent] the country,” she said.

“Sabi ko ‘Be yourself and always claim the crown on top of your head as you walk down the stage.’ Claim it para panalo ka na dapat,” Marquez added.

Nonetheless, she was still overwhelmed when her daughter was crowned the new Miss Universe-Philippines.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Diyos. She deserves it. Thank you sa support,” she said.

In a lengthy Instagram post after her coronation, Dee reflected on her Miss Universe-Philippines journey, noting how it was never easy, no matter how many times she competed.

She also thanked everyone who helped her, including her team, her management, her sponsors and designers, her friends and family, and her supporters.

“Lastly, to my supporters, thank you for cheering me on through my pageant journey. When the going gets tough, your support is what pushes me to keep going,” Dee wrote.

Dee, likewise, dedicated her win to all Filipinos, who she will represent in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.

“The next chapter of my pageant journey is no longer my own. It's for each Filipino that I will be representing in El Salvador. Knowing this doesn't just inspire me. It pushes me to work even harder and to dream bigger. It pushes me to do whatever it takes to bring home the Miss Universe crown to the Philippines,” she said.

“#DEEPATAPOS ang laban. Naguumpisa palang tayo,” Dee added.