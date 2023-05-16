Pia tells Michelle Dee: Don't let ‘chiefs’ dictate how you represent yourself

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach lauded newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee for staying true to who she is and not letting pageant trends dictate her journey.

This, after Dee shared on Instagram how the black gown she wore during the coronation night symbolizes that it’s not about always being what everyone expects you to be in this life.

Agreeing with what Dee said, the 2015 Miss Universe winner said: “YES!! Beautiful! I love how you stayed true to who you are and did not let pageant trends or chiefs dictate how you should be. It stood out perfectly!”

Wurtzbach also urged Dee to maintain that attitude when she competes on the international stage.

“We want to see YOU. Michelle Dee. Don't let other ‘chiefs’ dictate how you should represent yourself. As Esther (Swan, former Miss Universe talent and creative director) advised me before, too many chiefs ruin the fun. And at this point everyone will act like an expert, even strangers,” she said.

“It’s YOU Michelle who’s gonna be on that stage. And that's a once in a lifetime experience. Bring the Philippines with you yes, but still be YOU,” Wurtzbach added.

In her own post, Dee said she chose the black gown because she and fashion designer Mark Bumgarner didn't want to go the typical "pageant patty" route.

“We wanted an iconic masterpiece that would bring out my best assets and to stay true to who I am: daring, elegant, fierce -- and of course in my color, BLACK,” she said.

For Dee, being true to oneself will help a him or her to find people “who will believe and see the potential within you.”

“In choosing to be yourself, you will find enough strength and power to achieve anything you set your mind to,” she said.

Dee will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.