Loan of Fergusson Monument to the PH National Museum extended

MANILA -- The partnership between the United States Embassy and National Museum of the Philippines was further strengthened after both parties signed the renewal for the loan of the Fergusson Monument to the National Museum through a memorandum of agreement on Tuesday afternoon.

The monument was made by the eminent Spanish sculptor Mariano Benlliure (1862-1947), who is known for his neoclassic public monuments in Madrid and elsewhere that make even a clerk like Fergusson into a heroic figure.

It is a reunion of sorts to have this Benlliure work in the National Museum because the Spanish sculptor met a number of Filipino artists who were affiliated with the Spanish Academy in Rome like Juan Luna, Felix Resurreccion Hidalgo and Miguel Zaragoza.

The monument has been loaned by the US Embassy to the National Museum, and it now stands in the main hall of the National Gallery of Art— between Juan Luna’s iconic “Spoliarium” and Felix Resurreccion Hidalgo’s equally violent “Assassination of Governor Bustamante,” previously known under the more controversial title “La iglesia contra el estado”

The extension will last through 2025. The previous agreement expired last year.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador Marykay Carlson said that the state visit to the US by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was a successful one.

“President Marcos had a series of really important engagements and i think coming out of the visit I think US-Philippines (relations) catapulted up to an even better level than before which was even harder to imagine because we are already in a great trajectory. But he had great engagements with members of our cabinet of course in the Oval Office with the President, the Vice President,” Carlson said.

