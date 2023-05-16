Chef Tatung updates 'Dishkarte' book of kitchen basics

Chef Tatung Sarthou with his new book 'Simpol Dishkarte.' Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Chef and award-winning author Myke Tatung Sarthou continues dishing out of kitchen knowledge and creativity in the new edition of "Dishkarte ni Chef Tatung."

Now published by Vertikal Books and under the chef's Simpol series, this refines the first edition with the cover featuring the chef sans the facial hair, updated pictures, and more streamlined organization. Also new are QR codes that link to videos online to further flesh out the topics being discussed that have become a staple of Sarthou's books since "SImpol Kitchen Secrets."

Sarthou has a noteworthy objective with "Simpol Dishkarte." After conversations with local cooking groups and even TESDA, he thought that there was a need for a textbook for the kitchen basics.

“We realize that in order to move Filipino food forward, we really have to train the grassroots on basic culinary fundamentals and the access to proper material for teaching. This is lacking.,” Sarthou said.

The book sets itself apart from the chef’s other books by being written mostly in Filipino and being a technique-forward book with the content seemingly patterned after an actual cooking course.

The first three parts are theoretical. In “Dish Is It,” he prepares newbies to enter the kitchen with an elementary discussion on cooking basics like ingredients and choosing the right equipment. After that reader/student discovers different cooking techniques like frying, steaming, sauteeing and others in “Dishkubre.”

And lastly, “Dishkarte” is all about ingredients talking about various proteins and their cuts, herbs and spices, and starches such as noodles and rice. While these parts are explanation-heavy, it never really goes over the reader’s head because of pictures, diagrams, and accessible language.

After the theoretical comes the practical in the form of recipes. The reader is invited to put all the theory into practice by cooking up "sImpol" recipes such as leveled-up sinigang na baboy, molo soup, crispy pata, adobo cooked four ways, chicken inasal, laing, and different sauces from chimichurri to Asian barbecue sauce.

“Without the creativity and without that insight to all these opportunities to make good food, hindi mangyayari 'yan kung walang diskarte. Diskarte involves knowledge and creativity,” Sarthou stressed.

The book's afterword, "DIsh is just the beginning," is an invitation to explore cooking further building on the foundation that can be gleaned from the book.

"SImpol Diskarte" was written for all levels of home cooks, and Sarthou shows that he really knows his target audience by the language, the level of detail in the explanations, and the humor that’s sprinkled all throughout the book. It’s a simple and affordable way to sharpen or resharpen one’s cooking skills and deserves a space in any kitchen library.

"Simpol Dishkarte" is now available with an SRP of P390 at National Bookstore, Fully Booked, Amazon, and the Simpol stores in Lazada and Shopee.

