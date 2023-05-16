'All about upgrade': Mimiyuuuh finally gets dream car

MANILA — YouTube star Mimiyuuuh has achieved another goal and that is to get finally get his dream car.

In an Instagram post, the content creator posed with his new ride, describing it as his “new personality.”

“THIS YEAR IS ALL ABOUT UPGRADE!!! Grabe parang dati lang po nakapin lang ‘tong kotshe na ‘to sa Pinterest ko tapos ngayon mag-skrt skrt na ko with it! Huhu,” he captioned his post.

Mimiyuuuh rose to fame in 2019 for his viral "Dalagang Pilipina" video and went on to become a successful content creator with more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Just last month, he also fulfilled his dream of taking his entire family to an out-of-town trip.

"It's important to realize that you are living inside one of your answered prayers while you wait for your next one. There's always a place for gratitude," Mimiyuuuh said at that time.



"Natupad ko po ang isa mga goals ko this year, to travel with my whole family! Sobrang nag-enjoy kami lalong lalo na sila inay at tatay! TO MORE TRAVELS FOR US! Sana next year sa ibang bansa naman hihi!" he added.

The family went to El Nido in Palawan to do recreational activities.