Viral star Shirlene King Pearson, more commonly known as Ms. Juicy Baby, is now recovering after suffering from a stroke.

In an Instagram post, her group, Meme Agency, said that Pearson's sister has initiated a GoFundMe link to help with her recovery.

"Ms. Juicy’s sister, Tanya, has started a GoFundMe in which all proceeds will go to Ms. Juicy. Ms. Juicy is a very private person and wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home," it said.

Meme Agency confirmed Ms. Juicy Baby's condition and thanked her fans for their support and prayers.

"We are thankful to announce, Ms. Juicy has been moved out of ICU, however, there is a new journey ahead of her healing. We can confirm that Ms. Juicy did suffer a stroke. As many of you know, Ms. Juicy is an amazing actress, TV personality, and host, however this journey and the journey ahead will not be easy," the group said.

"She wants to thank her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers," it added.

Last April 29, Meme Agency, through the artist's Instagram account, confirmed that Ms. Juicy Baby was hospitalized.

"At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time," Meme Agency said at the time.

"Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes," it added.

It later on dispelled rumors about the artist's passing: "Y’all please stop the false rumors. The Queen is still here."

Pearson is known for her stint in the reality TV show "Little Women: Atlanta" teaching people about dwarfism. She is best known for her meme worthy reactions and unfiltered clapbacks on the show.

For those who want to donate to Ms. Juicy Baby, you may refer to this link.