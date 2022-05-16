Lara Quigaman at Araneta City's Grand Santacruzan in 2022 (left) and 2012. Photos from Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page and Quigaman's Instagram account

MANILA -- It's been nearly two decades since she won Miss International, but Lara Quigaman still looks like a newly crowned queen.

Quigaman wore a replica of her Miss International crown with her terno as she joined Araneta City's Grand Santacruzan in Cubao, Quezon City over the weekend.

Her eldest son, Noah, was also part of the festivities as an escort of the event's Reyna Elena, reigning Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold.

In an Instagram post, Quigaman said it has been 10 years since she took part in the Grand Santacruzan as Reyna Elena.

"Ten years ago, I was the Reyna Elena in Araneta City's Grand Santacruzan. I was pregnant with Noah then," she said.

"Today, kasali na rin siya at may sarili na siyang Reyna Elena. Our beautiful Bb. Pilipinas International," she added.

Quigaman was proclaimed Miss International back in 2005. She is the fourth representative from the Philippines to win the crown.

Currently, the country has six Miss International titleholders, the latest being Kylie Verzosa (2016).