MANILA -- Designer to the stars Francis Libiran was once again tapped to create the parade uniforms of Team Philippines at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

During the opening ceremonies last May 12, Filipino delegates wore Barong Tagalog embroidered with an art deco-designed "agila" or Philippine eagle.

The "agila" is said to symbolize strength, power, and freedom.

"This year, I have named this creation 'Agila.' I have thought of featuring the magnificent and soaring Philippine Eagle as the focal point of the Barong," Libiran said in a statement.

"I also made use of Philippine fibers and materials which beautifully highlight my signature art deco embroidery," he added.

Handout

Handout

Nhac Nguyen, AFP

Libiran's "Agila" barong will be made available for pre-order via the designer's official website, stores, and social media accounts.

He first designed for Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines. He came up with a Barong Tagalog inspired by the Philippine flag.

"I have always been passionate about fusing my own design flare with our culture," he said.