MANILA -- Globetrotting entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey declared that the Philippines is one of his "favorite places in the world," and hopes that more people will visit the Southeast Asian country.

The founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations recently returned to the Philippines for work and leisure. He attended the World Travel and Tourism Council global summit in Manila as one of the speakers, and visited Albay in a trip organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

In the latter, he was accompanied by his fiancee and fellow WWF ambassador, Pia Wurtzbach. He and the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder also took a break in the luxury resort Amanpulo, where they first publicly announced their engagement.

"As always, the Philippines overdelivered," said Jauncey, who first visited the Philippines four years ago.

"If you've never been, put it top of the list. If you live there, go explore it more. It's one of my favorite places in the world and I cannot wait I come back soon," he said.

"For now, thank you for the memories and above all else, my new extended family."

In 2020, Jauncey's Beautiful Destinations highlighted some of the Philippines' travel spots in a video released on its Instagram page, which now boasts of over 24 million followers.

The clip was made in partnership with the Department of Tourism.

