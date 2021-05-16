LOOK: Rabiya Mateo's national costume gets a baby version

A mother from General Trias, Cavite transformed her 2-month-old baby into a mini version of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

Zai Fabia-Cipriano on Saturday posted photos of her baby Gab wearing a crocheted dress inspired by Mateo's national costume.

According to Cipriano, who makes crocheted baby costumes, it took her six hours to create the baby clothes, which she made to celebrate her baby's second month.

Mateo wore an outfit inspired by the Philippine flag during the national costume competition of the 69th Miss Universe on Friday (Manila time).

Mateo's costume was created by the late designer Rocky Gathercole and jewelry designer Manny Halasan.

Mateo is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

She is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

