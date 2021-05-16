LOOK: Friendly barangay Spider-Man helps out in "kindness station"

"Spider-Man" assists in maintaining physical distancing at a queue of people at a "kindness station." Kevin Alabaso, ABS-CBN News

A local "Spider-Man" offered his friendly neighborhood services at a weekly "kindness station" set up outside a university in Manila on Sunday.

LOOK: "Spider-Man" assists a "kindness station" in maintaining physical distancing in its queues.



The weekly station was organized by the Santisimo Rosario Parish along with UST Simbahayan in coordination with local barangay officials. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/DZop5HAWvQ — Kevin Alabaso (@KvnAlbxooo) May 16, 2021

Jason "Jomar" Desalona said he was inspired to dress up as the Marvel superhero by a man from Cavite who did the same last year during the first months of the pandemic.

"Pampa-good vibes lang po sa mga motorista o kaya sa mga naglalakad," said Desalona.

"Madalas may mga nagpapa-picture sa akin na mga bata o mga motorista... Masarap din sa pakiramdam na nakikita silang masaya at naririnig iyong 'Uy si Spider-Man!' tuwing nakikita nila ako."

"Spider-Man" poses with organizers and volunteers of the Dapitan "kindness station" in Manila on May 16, 2021. Kevin Alabaso, ABS-CBN News

Before the pandemic, Desalona was a staff member of a canteen near the University of Santo Tomas in Manila. He lost his job as the pandemic affected the income of the canteen.

"Mga tatlong taon na akong nagtatrabaho doon. Kaso noong nagsimula 'yung pandemic, walang kita ['yung canteen] kaya nag-sideline lang muna... Pa-extra-extra ako dito sa barangay."

Nowadays, he is a street sweeper in Barangay 471, Zone 46 in Manila to make ends meet. He added that he wears the costume while sweeping the streets and watering the plants in their vicinity.

Desalona said the barangay supports his initiative in bringing good vibes to residents and motorists. Often, they ask him to join barangay officials in handing out COVID-19 relief packages.

The "kindness station" set up along Dapitan Street was organized by the Santisimo Rosario Parish and UST Simbahayan, in coordination with officials of Barangay 471, Zone 46.

The station started giving in-kind relief packages last April and only opens every Sunday. Among those that were handed out are canned goods, vegetables, face masks, and face shields.

UST Parish priest Fr. Paul Reagan Talavera said this is the last day of operations for the Dapitan kindness station as the donations that will be received in the following weeks will be forwarded to community pantries around the university.

RELATED VIDEO