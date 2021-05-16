India, Puerto Rico, PH, Thailand, others top final Miss Universe surveys

MANILA - Delegates from Puerto Rico, India, Thailand, Philippines and Peru emerged as the top prospective winners in the final surveys of Philippine-based pageantologists and their overseas correspondents on the eve of the 69th Miss Universe coronation in Florida, USA.

Missosology.org and Pageantology101 are two of the beauty sites that named Miss India Adline Castelino as their final number one choice as the next Miss Universe.

Missosology’s Ameer Gamama told ABS-CBN News it seemed like a toss-up between Miss India, Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Philippines and two other candidates in the dead heat of the competition, but eventually it was Castelino who prevailed in their survey.

“There was no unanimous decision on number 1 in the Final Hot Picks, an indication of how intense the competition is," he said.

“However, after several passionate discussions, the choices became clearer."

As mentioned by Gamama, they are as follows:

India, Adline Castelino Peru, Janick Maceta Philippines, Rabiya Mateo Romania, Bianca Lorena Tirsin Thailand, Amanda Obdam

Puerto Rico, Estefanía Soto Mexico, Andrea Meza Brazil, Julia Gama Costa Rica, Ivonne Cerdas Jamaica, Miqueal-Symone Williams

Venezuela, Mariángel Villasmil USA, Asya Branch Nepal, Anshika Sharma Cameroon, Angele Kossinda Nicaragua, Ana Marcelo

Colombia, Laura Olascuaga Curacao, Chantal Wiertz South Africa, Natasha Joubert Canada, Nova Stevens Bolivia, Lenka Nemer Finland, Viivi Altonen

In its Top 5 final rankings, Pageantology101 put Miss India on top followed by Miss Thailand, Miss Philippines, Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Nepal.

Meantime, veteran beauty pageant watcher Jeff Fernando did not waver in his choice of Miss India as the potential winner, having tagged her from the beginning as one of the strongest contenders.

Seasoned pageantologist Norman Tinio, meantime chose Puerto Rico’s Estefania Sotto as his potential winner in his top 10 list released to ABS-CBN News Sunday.

Tinio also said that he is not surprised that Miss India had zoomed to the pundits’ winning circle because of her colorful back story as a war refugee and recovered COVID-19 patient. His list according to rank including the following:

Puerto Rico – Estefania Soto Mexico – Andrea Meza India – Adline Castelino Philippines – Rabiya Mateo Venezuela – Mariangel Villasmil Thailand – Amanda Obdam Peru – Janick Yaceta South Africa – Natasha Joubert Brazil – Julia Gama Dominican Republic – Kimberly Jimenez

Tinio and others based their final rankings on the performance of the 74 candidates at the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competitions and social media interviews. He qualified, however, that it will be the judges who will ultimately assess the chances of the candidates.

Before the preliminaries, Missosology.org named Miss Mexico Andrea Meza as the candidate to beat in the pageant.

Miss Universe international betting sites had, until last Friday, also identified Miss Mexico as the odds on favorite to win the title, followed by Miss Colombia, Philippines and Peru.

The Philippines' very own Rabiya Mateo is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

