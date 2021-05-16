How Rabiya Mateo feels on eve of Miss Universe finals night

MANILA – Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo took to social media to share how she feels on the eve of the finals night of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

On Instagram, Mateo expressed her disbelief as to how everything went by so fast now that she is already on the last stretch of the competition.

“I still can’t believe Miss Universe is gonna happen tomorrow. The days were so fast,” she wrote in the caption.

Reflecting on how she and her fellow delegates performed during the preliminary show, Mateo said: “I’m so proud of all the girls. Everyone is beautiful and amazing. We gave the audience a great show.”

The Filipina beauty queen also gave a shout out to all the pageant fans around the world who have been avidly following their journey.

“This post is dedicated to all pageant fans all over the world. Salamat po. Terima kasih. Khob khun ka. Gracias. Thank you for celebrating and empowering us candidates,” she said.

“There may be some who are critical to us but still there’s millions of nice people who cheer for us. Sending love from Florida to the rest of the Universe,” she added.

Mateo sent netizens abuzz after her performance in the preliminary competition of the 69th Miss Universe pageant, occupying the top trending topic on Twitter Saturday morning.

She did not disappoint her throng of followers as she wowed the public in the swimsuit round donning a yellow two-piece, showcasing her impressive pasarela walk which complemented her curves.

She returned to the stage for the evening gown competition where she brought the sunshine that was missing in her national costume the day earlier, dazzling in a popping yellow Furne Amato creation.

The Filipina beauty queen is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

