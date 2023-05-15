Pinay entrepreneur offers tips to Bb. Pilipinas hopefuls

The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates met with Beautéderm CEO and president Rhea Anicoche-Tan in Angeles City, Pampanga.

ANGELES CITY -- Beautéderm CEO and president Rhea Anicoche-Tan announced a partnership with Binibining Pilipinas to continue her advocacy of guiding young Filipinas in entrepreneurship and self-care.

For the female entrepreneur, it takes more than just having a pretty face to succeed.

“As the woman behind an empire, I hope this partnership will inspire and empower Filipinas across the country to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin, and whatever career path they choose to be in," she said.

"Binibining Pilipinas organization has been helping women for so many years. This year, I want to be a part of the movement by offering tips for success. These young women may find inspiration and learnings from what I went through in my business journey. I am willing to share what I can and impart guidance," Anicoche-Tan added.

Earlier this month, the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates met the skincare executive in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The business owner said she’s looking for a Binibini who’s a proud Filipina, confident, aspirational, beautiful inside and out, and has a heart for others.

She also shared some of the tips for success that the ladies personally heard from the businesswoman.

"Success is about being humble and true to yourself. When you get that crown, wear it with confidence but with humility. Don’t forget the people who rally behind you. And the two most important things are — always be grateful and honor your parents," Anicoche-Tan told the contestants.