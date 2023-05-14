Seda Residences Makati. Handout

MANILA -- A 4-star hotel in Makati has been included in a booking website's list of "value for money" accommodations in the Asia Pacific region.

Agoda has released its selection of 11 properties that scored more than 9 points out of 10 in users' "value for money" reviews.

Seda Residences Makati is the lone Philippine entry in the list with a score of 9.2. The property was praised not just for its rooms, but also for its unparalleled views from the Sky Lobby on the 19th floor and the roof deck bar on the 35th floor.

Other hotels in Agoda's list include Shipping Container Hotel @ Haw Par Villa in Singapore, Smarana Hanoi Heritage in Vietnam, Feel Good Bangkok Hostel in Thailand, KLoe Hotel in Malaysia, and Nightcap at Belgian Beer Cafe in Australia.

Also part of the "value for money" list are Nohga Hotel Akihabara in Japan, Union Hotel in South Korea, Desa Hay Canggu in Indonesia, Casa Severina in India, and Cho Hotel 3 in Taiwan.