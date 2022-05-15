MANILA – Sandra Lemonon took to social media to flaunt her 35-week baby bump.

Sharing a series of snaps of her and Sol Mercado, the former beauty queen said she couldn't believe how much time has gone by since they first learned that they are having a baby.

“It is crazy how time flies by so fast, I can vividly remember our first ultrasound when we were only 6weeks and 6 days,” she said.

“Grateful for a healthy pregnancy so far & to have such an amazing support system & partner,” she added.

With only over a month left before she gives birth, Lemonon said she is treasuring her last weeks of pregnancy as “I am feeling baby Z drop/grow & getting ready to be born.”

It was only last September when Lemonon revealed her relationship with Mercado. In March, they announced their engagement and that they are expecting.

Lemonon represented Taguig in Miss Universe Philippines in 2020 and finished as a semi-finalist.

Prior to this, she competed in Bb. Pilipinas 2018, where she finished as a semi-finalist; and Miss World Philippines 2016, where she was named fourth Princess.

Mercado, on the other hand, is a PBA player and was previously engaged to actress Denise Laurel.