WATCH: Rabiya Mateo’s full performance at Miss Universe preliminary competition

Video compilation uploaded by Rabiya Mateo's camp, Aces & Queens, courtesy of Lazada Philippines

As expected, Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo sent netizens abuzz after her performance in the preliminary competition of the 69th Miss Universe pageant, occupying the top trending topic on Twitter Saturday morning.

Mateo did not disappoint her throng of followers as she wowed the public in the swimsuit round in Hollywood, Florida.

Donning a yellow two-piece along with a beach cover up, the Iloilo native strutted down the runway as a regal queen, showcasing her impressive pasarela walk which complemented her curves.

She returned to the stage for the evening gown competition where she brought the sunshine that was missing in her national costume the day earlier, dazzling in a popping yellow Furne Amato creation.

Matching the hue of the swimsuit she wore earlier in the competition, Mateo shone on stage in a yellow long gown paired with what appeared to be sun-inspired earrings.

Amato said the evening gown is a representation of the sun, which symbolizes happiness, strength & vitality.

"Even at 93 million miles away, it warms, illuminates and energizes us, making us feel our best and our brightest," he said on Instagram.

The masterpiece featured a cape with citrine Swarovski crystals, which "added royalty to the gown," said the designer.

Mateo is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

She is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

