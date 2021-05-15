Missing piece for PH flag-inspired queens? Pinoys thrilled over Rabiya’s yellow gown

Photos from Catriona Gray and Miss Universe Philippines Instagram accounts and Miss Universe Facebook page

While there were mixed reactions on Rabiya Mateo’s yellow gown at the pageant preliminaries Saturday, it certainly captured the imagination of many Filipino fans about having Miss Universe winners from the Philippines who have worn the colors of the Philippine flag.

The Philippine candidate on Saturday brought the sunshine that was missing in her national costume the day earlier as she dazzled in a popping yellow Furne Amato creation during the evening gown round at the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Hollywood, Florida.

Amato said the evening gown is a representation of the sun, which symbolizes happiness, strength and vitality.

Matching the hue of the swimsuit she wore earlier in the competition, Mateo shone on stage in a yellow long gown paired with what appeared to be sun-inspired earrings.

Should Mateo eventually win the fifth crown of the country in the prestigious pageant, she would join the small company of Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

This would also mean that the Filipina winners have worn a gown whose color is found in the Philippine flag.

Wurtzbach in 2015 ended the long drought of the country at the Miss Universe when she won the title wearing a blue serpentine gown made by Albert Andrada.

Three years later, Gray clinched the fourth title of the Philippines in Thailand, wearing a daring red Mak Tumang evening wear inspired by the lava of Mayon Volcano, a sartorial ode to her mother's home province Albay.

Diaz and Moran wore white long gowns during their winning moments in the competition.

Amato’s masterpiece featured a cape with citrine Swarovski crystals, which "added royalty to the gown.”

"The one-sided neckline tulle gown is elegantly encrusted with Citrine Swarovski crystals on the bodice cascading to the hem and cape over alabaster Swarovski components, glass beads and paillettes," Amato described.

Mateo sent netizens abuzz after her performance in the preliminary competition of the 69th Miss Universe pageant, occupying the top trending topic on Twitter Saturday morning.

She is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.