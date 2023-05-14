MANILA – Slater Young drew mixed reactions on social media after the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate said that it is “very normal” for men to fantasize about other women even if they are already in a relationship.

In the recent episode of Skypodcast, Young’s wife Kryz Uy read a letter from one of their listeners, who asked for advice since the latter’s boyfriend admitted to her that he’s fantasizing about other women.

Responding to this comment, Young said the boyfriend was actually just being “honest.”

“The guy is being absolutely honest. Kasi siyempre if I were [going to] lie to you, and you ask me if I have boners with other women and if I wanted to lie and just to make you comfortable, I’m just going to say, ‘Of course not,’” Young said.

“Kryz and I talk about like, ‘Uy ang ganda niya or ang gwapo niya.’ It’s normal... It’s just a fact of life that there are many other women more attractive than you or just as attractive than you,” he added.

With regard to men having group chats where they talk about these kinds of things, Young said: “‘Yung mga groups na nag-si-send ng mga photos of girls and like fantasizing over it, it’s normal. It’s very, very normal.”

“We have a lot of chat groups with friends, not naman necessarily dedicated to that. From time to time, it usually comes from let’s say you have a group of 10 friends, may dalawa or tatlong tao na mahilig mag-send nang mga ganyan. May mga comment, comment pa. Sometimes, I have a friend whose dad sends him these types of things. Siyempre ikaw, as part of that group, sakyan mo lang,” he added.

Further elaborating his point, Young shared: “Sa example ko na sampu kami and may tatlo na ganyan, yung tatlo, meron silang group of like-minded people na nag-si-send ng mga ganyan. That’s where they get it from usually and they send it to the other groups. Yung dumating sa amin, medyo filtered na. As a guy, sakyan mo lang. Wala naman. Hindi mo naman gusto talaga.”

Young has been married to Uy for four years now. They tied the knot in February 2019.

They welcomed their first child Scott Knoa in June 2020. In May 2022, Uy gave birth to their second child Seven Kai.

RELATED VIDEO: