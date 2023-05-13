LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach shares glimpse of first days as wife

Photo from Pia Wurtzbach’s Instagram account

MANILA – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has remained on cloud nine after her marriage with Jeremy Jauncey.

On Saturday, Wurtzbach shared some cozy snaps of their first days as a married couple while staying in a breathtaking resort in Seychelles.

“Our first few days on the island as husband and wife,” she said in the caption.

The beauty queen surprised her social media followers last week as she revealed that she is already married.

Wurtzbach uploaded a video that showed scenes from her beach wedding with the travel entrepreneur at North Island in Seychelles.

Based on the post's caption, they tied the knot last March 24.

Wurtzbach first confirmed her relationship with Jauncey, the man behind the popular travel page Beautiful Destinations, in June 2020.

They announced their engagement in May 2022, and celebrated their third anniversary last January.

