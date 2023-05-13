The top 5 during the coronation night of Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The top five contestants in Miss Universe Philippines 2023 battled it out in the question and answer portion, with Makati's bet Michelle Dee winning the crown on Saturday at the coronation night in the Mall of Asia Arena.

Here's how the aspirants fared in the Q&A portion with the question.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023: Michelle Dee (Makati)

QUESTION: Income inequality is still high in the Philippines, the gap between the rich and the poor remains. How do we close that gap?

ANSWER: I think, first, we have to recognize that what we have and the privileges that we have such as food, education, and homes, I think the best way to address this is education because education holds no status quo and every Filipino child has the right to education but not just education but quality education because I believe if the government can provide this to every Filipino child then we cannot only elevate their quality of life but we can empower them as well.

QUESTION: Recently, the Department of Tourism has adopted a new branding campaign 'we give the world our best.' For you, what is the best that we could offer to the rest of the world? Why do you consider it so?

ANSWER: The Philippines is home to a very beautiful natural resources, from the beaches, mountains but I believe that the best natural resources that the Philippines has is us Filipinos. We are the true heart and soul of the Philippines, with the way we are hospitable with the warm smile and we are the reason the world keeps coming back for more. No matter where the universe takes me, I will always be proud to call Philippines my home and no matter what happens, I will always be proud to call myself Pinoy.

1st runner-up: Christine Juliane Opiaza (Zambales)

QUESTION: A recent Goldman Sachs study found that artificial intelligence tools or AI could impact 300 million full-time jobs worldwide, which could lead to a significant disruption in the job market. What do you think of this?

ANSWER: We are moving forward progress and growth but change is not always about progress, we have to consider that manpower really pulls up the economic development of each and every country. We have to put importance in each and every person making crafts be seen in each and every aspect in every country. We have to balance AI and also the importance of having manpower in the country.

QUESTION: Recently, the Department of Tourism has adopted a new branding campaign 'we give the world our best.' For you, what is the best that we could offer to the rest of the world? Why do you consider it so?

ANSWER: The best that we could give to this world is to be of good cause, to find our purpose, to wake up every single day, be grateful that you still have the chance to life and to see the beauty of life, to find your purpose and to make something out of it, to create a great change to people around yourself, your family, and your community and I hope we strive for betterment and development of each and every individual.

2nd runner-up: Angelique Manto (Pampanga)

QUESTION: There were calls by some sectors to ban movies and TV shows that portray the Philippines in a bad light, should we? Why or why not?

ANSWER: I believe that in every aspect there are two things, there are the good and the bad but it's in the matter of how we receive the images that we are sharing about the Philippines. We always share the good, the beauty there is in the Philippines but we must also accept that in every aspect there's the bad and we must learn and grow from that and improve the country that we are in and hopefully we see the Philippines for the good and the bad and celebrate it and allow us to appreciate the country we're in.

QUESTION: Recently, the Department of Tourism has adopted a new branding campaign 'we give the world our best.' For you, what is the best that we could offer to the rest of the world? Why do you consider it so?

ANSWER: I come here, not just sharing my story but the multitude of stories we have yet to hear especially for those who are struggling in mental health. I believe the best that we could do, we could share is to remember and to remind everyone the humanity in us, the empathy that have been inside of us all along and to unlock it so that we could provide more humanity in humanity. The best way to share that is to allow people (in) safe spaces for mental health so that we could further this advocacy and more.

Top 5: Krishnah Marie Gravidez (Baguio)

QUESTION: Trans women athletes are now being allowed to compete in women sports events in many international competitions, do you think that this is a step in the right direction?

ANSWER: I am all for equality in all genders and I believe that we have the right to participate in any sports, however, I believe that there's a biological reason that we should not allow trans women in the women category because I believe that there's a right time for that and there should be right measurements to be done.

QUESTION: Recently, the Department of Tourism has adopted a new branding campaign 'we give the world our best.' For you, what is the best that we could offer to the rest of the world? Why do you consider it so?

ANSWER: Having to struggle at a very young age, I had uncertainties but I received kindness a lot of times. So now, aside from it's free, I give kindness to everyone because this kindness can go a long way, it can motivate someone or give radiance to their days because this kindness also made me transform myself from a woman who had nothing to a lady that has the universe in her doorstep.

Top 5: Pauline Amelinckx (Bohol)

QUESTION: There are reports of online sexual exploitation of women and children, as a woman, how will you make the digital space safe for you and other women and children?

ANSWER: I'll make the digital space safe by taking the lead in that action. By making sure that what I put out there is the truth and is also a message of hope for everyone else, and for anyone that find himself or herself in such a situation, know that there are people out there who will be able to help you, reach out to you and make sure that you will be able to get through this and we can make a difference together.

QUESTION: Recently, the Department of Tourism has adopted a new branding campaign 'we give the world our best.' For you, what is the best that we could offer to the rest of the world? Why do you consider it so?

ANSWER: The best that we offer to the world is the Filipino warmth. It is something that we feel in other countries when we see other Filipino communities but is something we feel even more evidently here in the Philippines. And with this slogan at heart, this value within us, we'll be able to bring many people together to make a meaningful change out there and show them the best the Philippines has to offer.

