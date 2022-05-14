Food shorts: Weekend buffet, Pinoy cocktails and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

GOURMET WEEKEND AT S KITCHEN

S Kitchen at Sheraton Manila Newport City. Handout

S Kitchen at Sheraton Newport City upscales its regular weekday buffet into a truly indulgent weekend spread. Apart from its signature offerings like laksa and bulalo station, highlights of the Gourmet Weekends are foie gras all you want, lamb and prime cuts of steak cooked and plated a la minute at the meats station, and live crab, mussels, shrimps, and pompano at the seafood paluto station.

Gourmet Weekends are offered at S Kitchen on the ground floor of Sheraton Manila Hotel at Newport City and is priced at P3,200 nett per person. For reservations, visit here.

DESTILERIA LIMTUACO AT VU SKY BAR

Filipino cocktails. Handout

The Vu Sky Bar at Marco Polo, Ortigas recently collaborated with Destileria Limtuaco to mix custom Filipino cocktails to celebrate Filipino Food Month.

Guests were invited to sip the Paradise Mojito (Very Old Captain Rum and Mango Nectar), Manille Basil Smash (Empire Gin, Manille Liqueur De Calamansi, and fresh basil), Salamangkero (San Juan Lambanog and lemon), and the Manille Dalandan Margarita (El Hombre Tequila Gold, Manille Liqueur De Dalandan, and agave syrup).

The Manille Dalandan Margarita emerged as the drink of the night earning it a spot in Vu’s drink menu with the other Filipino inspired cocktails

The Vu Sky Bar is located at the 45th floor of the Marco Polo Ortigas.

MIMI AND BROS.' PLANT-BASED SANDWICHES

Mimi and Bros. plant-based sandwiches. Handout

Mimi and Bros. introduces healthy plant-based sandwiches for health-conscious guests.

The Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich is tasty and tender like chicken. It is made with a crispy plant-based chicken patty that is served in between buttery brioche buns. This sandwich is generous with its toppings: Mimi & Bros' secret sauce, topped with American cheese, lettuce, and house-made pickles. The Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich is priced at P350 and is served with fries on the side.

Meanwhile, the Plant-Based Burger is made with a thick and juicy

plant-based patty, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, and Mimi and Bros. secret sauce. Housed in between slightly toasted brioche buns and served with a side of fries, this burger experience is priced at P450.

“We are so excited about the new fare as these are our first plant-based offerings. We really try to bring our motto of Happy to everyone and this is another exciting step in that direction. Try it for yourselves and be surprised,” Mimi and Bros. head chef Ed Bugia said.

The plant-based sandwiches are available at Mimi and Bros., located

at Crossroads, 32nd Street, Bonifacio Global City.

WHITE ASPARAGUS AT BROTZEIT

Brotzeit's Spargelplatte. Handout

Brotzeit adds a selection of Spargel Wochen or white asparagus dishes to its menu as it joins the German celebration of Spargelzeit, the asparagus season that starts in April and ends on St. John’s Day or Asparagus New Year in June. Germans prefer the white variety as it is more tender and less bitter.

White asparagus is available as a salad, a soup or as flatbread topping. Check out the Spargelplatte with poached white asparagus with a side of hollandaise with portions of smoked ham, black forest ham, smoked salmon, steak or pork schnitzel in special plated combos. These are also available as individual combo plates.

The Wochen Spargel special dishes will be available at all Brotzeit branches and for delivery at www.brotzeit.ph until June 12.

SHAWNA X LIMITED EDITION BALLANTINE'S BOTTLE

Ballantine’s limited-edition box and bottle. Handout

Ballantine’s Finest Scotch whisky releases a wildly colorful limited-edition box and bottle designed by New York-based visual artist Shawna X known for her collaborations with Nike, Spotify, The New Yorker, and her recent re-interpretation of the Oscars statue.

The artist has applied her signature splash of color onto Ballantine’s iconic Finest bottle. “I was tapping into the feeling of joy being with a community of people who I connect to, have fun with, and am vulnerable with and supportive to, especially after the past year of isolation,” she said. “The connection is vibrant and colorful.”

The partnership of Ballantine’s and Shawna also extends to artistic communities around the world, helping in the recovery of various nightlife scenes through murals created by Shawna and local artists.

The colorful bottle contains the same multi-awarded blended Scotch whisky that Ballantine’s Finest is known for.

The limited-edition Ballantine’s Finest Shawna X bottle is now available at S&R branches and online at boozy.ph.

FOODPANDA LAUNCHES PANDAPRO DINE IN PROGRAM

Launch of Pandapro dine-in program. Handout

Foodpanda launches a dine-in program for its Pandapro members. Subscribers are entitled to a flat discount (usually 25% off) on the total bill in partner restaurants for regular menu items applicable to both food and drinks.

Members can click on the dine-in tile on the app, select the restaurant, then confirm with the restaurant staff to redeem the offer before ordering.

The Foodpanda is app available on both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.