From the Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page.

MANILA — Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) kicked off Saturday the return of its traditional events with a Grand Santacruzan at Araneta, Cubao, Quezon City.

This year's 40 candidates were joined by the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens, and Miss International 2005 Lara Quigaman.

You may see the photos of the queens on the Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page.

The organization earlier said Gwendoline Meliz Soriano, Ma. Francesca Taruc, and Iman Franchesca Cristal have opted not push through with this year's competition.

Replacing them are Patricia Ann Tan, Joanna Marie Rabe, and Ma. Isabela David.

"We thank them for their time and wish them well in their future plans," BPCI said, saying it has accepted the withdrawal of the three candidates.

Carrying the theme #BinibiniSisterhood, the 40 candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International.

Details about the coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be finalized.