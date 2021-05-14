Yes, queen! Rabiya Mateo stuns in ‘fantasy lingerie,’ to mark 1M followers on IG

MANILA — Three days before the Miss Universe coronation day, the Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo marked a milestone on social media, with the release of photos that provide a glimpse of what to expect from her swimsuit round performance.

Mateo reached 1 million followers on Instagram on Friday afternoon, hours after she and 73 other international candidates participated in the national costume show in Hollywood, Florida.

To celebrate crossing the million mark, Mateo’s team released photos from a pictorial where she is seen posing in bejeweled lingerie, looking every bit a queen.

The pictorial team consisted of creative director Seven Barretto, art director Erwin Botin, stylist Mikee Andrei, makeup artist Carissa Cielo Medved, hair stylist Aries Manal, photographers Claude Villahermosa and Dariel Miraflor, and fashion designer Christopher Munar.

Munar called his creation worn by Mateo as “fantasy lingerie.”

Mateo’s Instagram milestone came on the eve of the Miss Universe preliminary competition, which will determine the first set of finalists to be announced on coronation day.

Mateo is seeking to bring home the fifth Miss Universe crown to the Philippines, after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.

The finals will be broadcast live in the Philippines on A2Z Channel 11 on Monday, May 17 at 8 a.m.

