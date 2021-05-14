WATCH: Mimiyuuuh opens up about parents' COVID-19 ordeal

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh opened up about his parents' ordeal with COVID-19, saying it is the reason why he recently took a break from vlogging.

In his latest vlog, the YouTube star said his mother had a "severe case of COVID," while his father experienced mild symptoms.

"My family experienced a very traumatic incident. My parents po had COVID. Totoo po ang COVID guys, COVID is real," he stressed, admitting that he initially thought that the disease was "a hoax."

"I was like, 'COVID got nothing on me. Come for me, COVID.' Ganoon ako talaga noong una. Pero kinain ko po lahat ng sinabi ko because of what happened to my parents," he added.

Mimiyuuuh believes that his mother may have caught the virus after she joined a family outing with his sister.

"Ang saya daw po ng outing nila. Pero noong mga sumunod na araw po, dumami ang pantal niya sa likod, sa legs niya, ganyan. Tapos 'yung sumunod na araw ay parang hinang-hina na po ang nanay ko. Tapos po noong di po umayos ang pakiramdam ni Inay, kami po ay nagpa-home service," he said.

Mimiyuuuh's mother took a rapid test, which came out negative. On April 5, the vlogger had his mom take an RT-PCR test, which showed a positive result.

"April 5 po nagpa-test si Inay, April 6 po birthday ng tatay ko... Pagka-check ko po, positive ang aking nanay so medyo nataranta po kami," he said.

Mimiyuuuh said they tried to bring their mother to the hospital, but there was no space available for her so they were asked to go back home.

He said the ordeal tested them as a family, as well as his faith in God.

"First time po ng family namin na maka-experience ng ganito kalala. Wala po kaming alam kung paano maso-solve ang problema na ito. Dito po talaga kami na-test as a family and at the same time, 'yung faith ko po," he said.

"Kasi for the longest time po, sobrang napalayo ako kay Lord. Napadasal ako at the same time, sobrang nagi-guilty ako na, 'Ang kapal naman ng mukha ko, magdarasal lang ako kapag may kailangan ako,'" he added.

Mimiyuuuh's mother was eventually admitted to a hospital, with the vlogger and the rest of his family temporarily staying in another place for their safety.

On April 11, he decided to have all his family members checked, and they all tested negative of the virus. That same day, Mimiyuuuh finally got the chance to talk to his mother via phone.

By April 19, the YouTube sensation's mother was finally cleared of the virus.

"Thank God talaga. Thank you, Lord, you are the best," said Mimiyuuuh, who also expressed his gratitude to all those who prayed for his family, as well as the medical workers who took care of his mom.

Mimiyuuuh said he and his family underwent a COVID-19 test again on April 22, and they were all negative of the virus.

His mother finally returned home on the 27th.



"'Yan ang reason kung bakit kailangan kong mag-break from vlogging. Kasi my mental state at that time last April is the worst," he said.

