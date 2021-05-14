Pia Wurtzbach, other PH queens boost Rabiya Mateo’s confidence after national costume competition

Photos from Agence France-Presse and Rabiya Mateo's Instagram account

Former Philippine queens, including Pia Wurtzbach, have expressed their full support for Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo after the national costume competition at the Miss Universe in Hollywood, Florida.

On Instagram, several notable names in Philippine pageantry commented on Mateo’s post of her national costume, boosting the confidence of the candidate ahead of the preliminary competition.

Wurtzbach, who won the pageant in 2015, reminded Mateo that the Philippines has her back despite the distance of the US from the country.

“Rabiya, malayo man kami pero sana nararamdaman mo support at pagmamahal naming lahat, ng buong Pilipinas. Next time tears of joy na tayong lahat,” Wurtzbach commented.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, on the other hand, said the Iloilo native did well in the national costume as she told Mateo to bring home the crown.

“You did so well, and we are so proud of you baby girl!! Bring home the crown!” Verzosa said.

Samantha Bernardo, who finished first runner-up at Miss Grand International, called Rabiya a queen, telling her to continue fighting.

“You made us all proud! Congratulations Queen! Konti nalang @rabiyamateo Hingang malalim at laban ulit!” Bernardo quipped.

Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Datul used the famous Pinoy pageant line “raise your flag” to express how proud she is for Mateo.

“Raise your flag, our queen has arrived! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!” Datul said.

Former Miss Universe Philippines MJ Lastimosa and Maxine Medina also echoed what other Pinay beauty queens said.

Mateo’s batchmates on Miss Universe Philippines also rallied behind her such as second runner up Michele Gumabao and third runner up Pauline Amelinckx.

Earlier, Mateo turned emotional as she apologized if some of her fans were "disappointed" with her performance, stressing that she did her best.

"I'm so sorry kung na-disappoint man kayo sa akin. But I know na I did my best. I even cut my finger earlier and 'yung stockings ko puno na rin siya ng dugo. But I kept fighting," she said.

"Kahit wala nang oras, I didn't have time to retouch my hair, to retouch my makeup. I was running for pins, I was running for scissors, for everything, just to be able to execute the costume really well," she added.

Gray, who drew mixed reactions when she publicly shared her top picks in the national costume competition — a list that excluded Mateo, to the defense of her compatriot.

In her comment on the post, Gray wrote: “@rabiyamateo does not need to apologize! She worked that stage and PER-FORMED. National costume is a segment to celebrate culture and a country’s identity, but isn’t a part of the scoring towards the crown. Kaya laban lang, Queen!”

Mateo is eyeing to bring home the fifth Miss Universe crown to the Philippines, after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and most recently, Gray.

The coronation day will be broadcast live in the Philippines on A2Z Channel 11 on Monday, May 17 at 8 a.m.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC