LOOK: Miss Universe Cameroon wears national costume designed by Filipino student

Screenshot from Lazada YouTube live

MANILA — Angele Kossinda of Cameroon brought the design of Filipino fashion student Kennedy Gasper to the Miss Universe stage during the pageant's national costume competition in Florida.

Kossinda goes back to her roots with her lion headdress along with two more lion heads on the sides, and some shining gold accessories.

Gasper earlier said he was approached by the candidate herself to design her costume.

The Fashion and Textile Technology student of Central Luzon State University was at first hesitant to do it, but was eventually able to accomplish the task with help from local authorities.

Some candidates used the Miss Universe platform to raise awareness on social issues such as racism, injustice, and discrimination during the national costume competition on Friday (Manila time).

The country's representative, Rabiya Mateo, wore an outfit inspired by the Philippine flag.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

Related video: