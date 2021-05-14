LOOK: Miss Universe bets send powerful messages in national costume competition

Screenshots from Lazada's Miss Universe YouTube live and photo from Bernadette Belle Ong's Facebook page

Some candidates used the Miss Universe platform to raise awareness on social issues such as racism, injustice, and discrimination during the national costume competition on Friday (Manila time).

Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin brought on stage a banner asking for prayers amid the political turmoil in her country.

It was announced that her outfit was a replacement from her original costume, which was lost during shipping.

Powerful costume from Myanmar!



Don't forget to vote for your favorite costume at https://t.co/isjijntrRM. Voting closes at 11:59 pm on 5/15. pic.twitter.com/EWCq2fM9CD — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 14, 2021

Lola de los Santos from Uruguay made a statement against hate, violence, rejection, and discrimination, which is printed on a rainbow-colored skirt that honored the LGBT community.

Bernadette Belle Ong of Singapore, on the other hand, wore a painted cape which read “Stop Asian Hate.”

“Stop Asian Hate” became an international concern after an increasing number of attacks on Asians and Asian-Americans in the United States.

The painted cape of Ong, who was born in the Philippines, was designed by Filipino Arwin Meriales and was done in just two days.

“Given the slim timeframe, we had to get it sent from the Philippines to Singapore before I flew out to the US, I’d say this is a huge win for everyone! We got our message across loud and clear! Thanks for roaring back at us with love and praise!” the Singaporean bet said on Facebook.

The country's representative, Rabiya Mateo, wore an outfit inspired by the Philippine flag during the national costume competition.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

