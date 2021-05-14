Korina Sanchez pens husband Mar Roxas sweet birthday greeting

Photo from Korina Sanchez's Instagram account

TV broadcaster Korina Sanchez took to social media to greet her husband Mar Roxas a happy birthday, honoring how good a father the politician is.

On her Instagram account, Sanchez said she has witnessed Roxas working in different positions in the government which includes being a senator and member of the Cabinet.

She also saw her husband dealing with the biggest personalities and at the same time spending time with the poorest people of the Philippines.

“I’ve seen him excel in Congress, in the Senate, as Cabinet Secretary. I’ve heard his intellectual yet logical discourses, read his historic legislative dissertations. I’ve seen him work smartly with the wealthiest and tirelessly for the poorest,” she said.

But Sanchez is more proud of Roxas as a father to their babies, Pepe and Pilar.

According to the veteran journalist, Roxas teaches their kids how to speak, write, and others, which for her will be the greatest legacy of her husband.

“But it is when he is carrying these two little human beings, teaching them to speak, write, hold their spoon and fork, swim or ride a bike that I see with the most clarity —- how his name will live on beyond his time of excellence on this planet,” she said.

“Happiest Birthday to the man who has yet made his best contribution to the world the #TatayNiPepeEnPilar.”

Sanchez and Roxas had a high-profile wedding in 2009.

The couple got to have children of their own for the first time in 2019, when Sanchez and Roxas had Pepe and Pilar via gestational surrogacy in the United States.

She and Roxas "decided to freeze our embryos before my biological clock stopped ticking," allowing them to embark on their "best live adventures" before building a family.

