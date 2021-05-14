ABS-CBN's Ernie Lopez eyes app to match needy communities with volunteers, donors

MANILA - ABS-CBN's Ernie Lopez on Friday said he hopes to develop an app that would match a community's needs with the help available across the country as the Philippines continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there is no shortage of kind-hearted people in the Philippines, the country needs a platform they can trust to know where and what kind of help is needed, he told ANC's Headstart.

"We want to develop an app that matches needs so whenever we go to one area, that area will type in all of the needs they have and this app will match it with all of the volunteers," he said.

"We compare ourselves to other countries and other governments and other places... but why don't we spend our time figuring out how we can come up with a structure that matches our different needs?" he said.

"[It will] help people to connect, to get together, and help each other," he said.

Lopez did not say if the app is already being developed and when he plans to launch it.

"There is enough good people in our country. There is enough talent. There is enough resources," he said.

"We just have to find a way to make them connect in a way that people can trust," he said.

Lopez - who is currently in the United States - has been the host of lifestyle show G Diaries since the passing of its original anchor, his late sister and former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

The show features feel-good stories about the preservation of the environment and the rebuilding of communities in various parts of the Philippines.