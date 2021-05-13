Shopping shorts: Sustainable shoes, summer looks, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ABBOTT, SHOPEE MARK FAMILY NUTRITION DAY

Global healthcare company Abbott and e-commerce platform Shopee have partnered for Nutrition for the Whole Family, a regional initiative across six countries including the Philippines.

Set to be held on Shopee Super Brand Day from May 12 to 14, the campaign aims to nurture families by giving nutrition tips, letting them engage with a nutritionist, and offering a range of Abbott's nutrition products for children and adults.

Abbott brands participating in the campaign include Similac GainSchool, Similac TummiCare, PediaSure Plus, Ensure Gold, and Glucerna.

AMERICAN STANDARD STARTS HYGIENECLEAN CAMPAIGN

American Standard has started its HygieneClean campaign, offering seven simple tips for better bathroom habits.

These include washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, flushing the toilet after every use, showering frequently, cleaning the toilet thoroughly, using manual bidets and e-bidets, upgrading to integrated shower toilets, and cleaning and disinfecting high touchpoints regularly.

To achieve these, American Standard offers products such as the Signature Collection basin faucet with ComfortMove technology, Aqua Ceramic toilet, EasySET shower, Slim Start Washer II, and Aerozen integrated shower toilet.

More details are available on the brand's website.

ASICS, COCA-COLA LAUNCH SUSTAINABLE SHOES

Handout

Asics and Coca-Cola recently unveiled a pair of sustainable shoes called the Gel-Quantum 90 TYO.

The uppers of each pair of shoes are made using approximately four PET plastic bottles' worth of recycled polyester, while the sockliner base materials are made of recycled polyurethane.

The sockliner was colored using a dope-dye technique that requires fewer inks and less water.

The shoe showcases distinct characteristics of both Coca-Cola and Asics with bold colors and a clean look. The red and white colors of the upper are evocative of the Coca-Cola brand, and the color of green heel, made of Gel technology, is inspired by the Georgia green of the Coca-Cola contour bottle.

The Gel-Quantum 90 TYO is available in Asics' stores at Manila Bay, Bonifacio High Street, and Trinoma for P7,890.

CARELINE SUGGESTS GO-TO SUMMER LOOKS

Handout

Careline has come up with easy summer looks that people can try using its Lip and Cheek Tint, which costs only P110.

To achieve a Korean-inspired look, the brand suggested thoroughly washing the face, applying CC or BB cream with SPF, spot concealing blemishes and sunspots, and applying the Lip and Cheek Tint on the eyes and apples of the cheeks. Concealer can then be applied on the lips followed by the tint, concentrating on the center, to achieve the signature Korean gradient lips.

To look sun-kissed, Careline encouraged applying the tint on the cheeks and bridge of the nose, and complementing the look by sweeping bronzer along the hairline on the forehead, cheekbones, apples of the cheeks, and the jawline.

For the "my skin but better" look, apply preferred foundation, cover problem areas with concealer, and dab on the tint on the lips and high points of the cheeks. Finish off with a highlighter on the bridge of the nose, cupid's bow, on the chin, and on top of the eyebrows to add glow to the skin.

Careline's Lip and Cheek Tint is available in five shades and can be purchased on the brand's official page on Lazada and Shopee, as well as in leading supermarkets, groceries, and department stores nationwide.

GARNIER, WATSONS TO LAUNCH PLASTIC COLLECTION PROGRAM

Handout

Beauty brand Garnier, retail chain Watsons, and The Plastic Flamingo recently launched its first ever Plastics Collection Program.

The initiative involves collecting plastic waste and depositing them in drop boxes. These will then be turned into eco-planks and used to build emergency shelters for the less-fortunate. Those who take part in the program get voucher rewards.

Plastics must be cleaned of any contents, completely dry, and neatly filled into a durable plastic bag. The plastic waste can be handed over until May 16 at Watsons Jupiter Makati. Those who give a filled plastic bag get a 15% off voucher than can be used on all Garnier products at Watsons.

All plastic waste collected will be turned over to The Plastic Flamingo.

More details are available on the Garnier website and social media pages.

GCASH PARTNERS WITH GERWEISS

Handout

GCash has forged a partnership with GerWeiss to offer cashless payments for the latter's fleet of electric tricycles in Boracay.

The partnership stands to benefit e trike drivers and passengers as cashless transactions help protect them from the pandemic by allowing them to observe social distancing through contactless payments.

To date, over 30 e-trikes are now empowered to accept GCash payments in Boracay.

GCash is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

MONTBLANC UNVEILS NEW WATCH

Handout

Montblanc has unveils its Metamorphosis and patented Exo Tourbillon in a new blue color scheme.

The Montblanc Star Legacy Metamorphosis Limited Edition 8 literally transforms itself by revealing two different faces. The transformation between the two faces involves more than 320 individual components, all of them meticulously crafted by hand, and which move at the same time.

In addition to this, the Exo Tourbillon construction contains over 100 components alone and the whole timepiece is composed of no less than 718 components, all traditionally handcrafted at the Montblanc Manufacture in Villeret.

Montblanc is available at Rustan's stores in Makati, Shangri-La, and Cebu, as well as Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams, and Resorts World.

NINJAVAN LISTS SUSTAINABLE PAMPANGA-BASED SHOPS

Handout

Ninjavan has listed Pampanga-based sellers offering unique, sought-after items that are sure to spark people's passion for locally-made goods.

These include Re.store, which offers handcrafted home items out of recycled materials; K's Creations, which has unique accessories; Stitched by Raj, which specializes in handmade ribbons; Go Clay Pampanga, which sells handcrafted clay pots; and Girl Craves, which uses live selling as a platform for brand new and pre-loved clothes.

More details are available on Ninjavan's website.

ONITSUKA TIGER UNVEILS NEW COLLECTION

Handout

Onitsuka Tiger recently announced its Spring/Summer 2021 brand campaign featuring the Japanese fashion brand's global ambassador, Willow Smith.

In this collection, the Onitsuka Tiger style is expressed not only through the logo and the particular details inspired by sailing sails, but also through the intuitive atmosphere.

ROBINSONS REOPENS RECYCLING MARKET IN NOVALICHES

Handout

Robinsons Malls has reopened its Recycling Market, available every last Friday and Saturday of the month at Robinsons Novaliches.

The initiative started in 2017 in partnership with Quezon City Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department (EPWMD) and Robinsons Land's CSR program.

Recycling Market gives the public the opportunity to exchange various kinds of paper (newspaper, white and colored paper, magazines, and cartons), plastic (PET bottles, packaging plastics, hard plastics, and PVC tubing), metal (scrap iron, packaging cans, aluminum, and copper), and glass items (packaging bottles and beer and liquor bottles) into cash.

More details are available on the Robinsons Malls website and social media pages.

SAMSUNG'S THE PREMIERE NOW IN PH

Handout

Samsung's newest Lifestyle TV, The Premiere, is now available in the Philippines.

The Premiere comes in two models: The LSP9T with Triple Laser Technology and gives up to a 130-inch projection, and the LSP7T with Single Laser Technology and goes up to 120 inches. Both models use Ultra Short Throw, which provides spectacularly clear display from just a few inches away from the wall or screen.

Both projectors are available to order on Samsung's website or at any authorized Samsung TV dealer nationwide. For a limited time, customers can receive a 130-inch motorized electric screen (worth P24,000) and a Samsung Q900T Soundbar (worth P56,999) with every purchase of The Premiere.

Other deals are available on the brand's website.