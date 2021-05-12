Shamcey tells Rabiya: ‘You’re already a winner no matter what’

MANILA — Shamcey Supsup shared encouraging words for Rabiya Mateo, the Philippines’ bet in the ongoing 2020 Miss Universe pageant, saying she is “already a winner.”

Supsup is Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up, and is the current national director of the Miss Universe-Philippines (MUP) organization.

On her social media pages, Supsup shared photos of her with Mateo, captioned, “The journey to the Universe continues.”

Supsup credited her fellow officers in MUP, whom she said “tirelessly worked day and night to make sure we bring Rabiya safely to Miami.”

The 69th edition of Miss Universe is being held in Hollywood, Florida, and will crown its winner on May 17 (Manila time).

Supsup especially mentioned queenmaker Jonas Gaffud, creative and events director of MUP, “for making things happen despite all the setbacks and challenges.”

Addressing Mateo, Supsup wrote: “You continually surprise us with your tenacity and drive to be better everyday. All your hardwork and sacrifices have led you to the Miss Universe Competition and I am confident that you will continue to make us proud. Just remember that you are already a winner no matter what.”

“And to all the Filipino Fans, thank you for the overwhelming support. Para sa inyo ang laban na to! The journey to the Universe wasn't easy, but it's definitely worth it!” Supsup wrote.

Mateo is the first Miss Universe-Philippines titlist to be crowned by the new namesake organization, which had to hold its inaugural pageant without a physical audience under safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mateo is hoping to bring home the fifth Miss Universe Crown to the Philippines, after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.

