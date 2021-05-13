‘Let’s all unite for Rabiya,’ Samantha Bernardo urges PH pageant fans

Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up Samantha Bernardo and Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo. Instagram: @samanthabernardo_, @rabiyamateo

MANILA — Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo called on Filipinos to unite behind Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo amid the mix of praise and criticism the latter has been getting on social media.

“Kayang-kaya mo ‘yan Rabiya, para sa Pilipinas! Huwag na lang natin pansinin ang negativity,” Bernardo told ABS-CBN News during her first virtual public appearance at the 61st anniversary of the Philippines Association of Real Estate Boards (PAREB) Thursday afternoon, hours after her return to the country.

“Rabiya and I have been communicating through social media. It was also a chance to clear the air because people have been comparing [us],” Bernardo said. “Iba ang laban ko, iba rin ang journey niya, so please stop the hate. She’s already there. Let’s all unite for Rabiya and let’s all help her get another Miss Universe crown for the country!”

Bernardo also expressed her gut feel that Mateo will make her mark in the pageant given the fact that they both share the same designers, notably Manny Halasan who designed her Binibinining Pilipinas Grand International crown. Halasan was also tasked to create the headpiece of Mateo’s Philippines national costume at Miss Universe.

“I’ve been looking at the designs for her and wow, ang gaganda! I’m so excited kung ano pa ang mga pasabog niya!” she said.

Despite a “tempting” offer to stay longer in Thailand, Bernardo opted to return to Manila to honor her commitments. Aside from helping in the forthcoming Binibining Pilipinas pageant this June, Bernardo will firm up her collaboration with PAREB head Dante Salamat in the coaching of realtors regarding financial independence and literacy during critical times. It is an advocacy close to her heart since she lost much of her income opportunities

during the pandemic.

“It’s no secret na marami rin akong nagastos during the postponement of the Binibini pageant so I worked as an insurance agent,” said Bernardo, who has been part of PAREB’s seminars. “That’s why I want to help them in managing their investments and transforming adversity to opportunities.”

She also wants to help the organization in the establishment of a community pantry for displaced or marginalized workers.

For long-term practical purposes, Bernardo is also working her way up as an insurance group manager and a potential career as a realtor. It’s a viable fallback position, she said, now that she has graduated from pageantry.

Bernardo also narrated how she immensely enjoyed her extended stay in Thailand. “Para akong nakawala after almost a year of lockdown life. I toured nine provinces and did shoots for sponsors. When I arrived there, I still wore a face shield. Tinginan sila sa akin, para akong alien! Not needed daw so pinatapon nila.”

Bernardo stated matter-of-factly that the Philippines can learn from the Thai government in handling the pandemic. “Iba talaga ang feeling sa Thailand. I hope they can be a source of inspiration for us. Kasi doon, they are very transparent. One hundred cases lang, lockdown na agad isang lugar,” she said.

Bernardo also disclosed, with some tinge of regret, that she had the chance, through her working contract with Miss Grand International, to get vaccinated in Thailand for two complete doses, but had to forego it because of her decision to fly back to Manila.

For now Bernardo is back to reality, hurdling the requirements of yet another quarantine in Manila. “I hope to see people again but not in a virtual setting!” she exclaimed. After quarantine, she hopes to personally donate to her Malaria Free Philippines advocacy group.

