'Ginalingan ko talaga': Rabiya Mateo hints where she will be in Miss Universe dance prod

Philippine candidate Rabiya Mateo made sure she came prepared in Florida as she revealed earning a spot in the front row of the Miss Universe dance production number.

In an interview with former Miss Universe Philippines MJ Lastimosa, Mateo admitted she was shocked to learn where she would be in the production number, pointing out that she is not a dancer.

Mateo said she gave her best during the rehearsals, comparing herself to an extremely active student in a classroom.

"And clue ko lang ha. Nasa harap tayo ngayon ha. Nagulat lang ako. Di nga ako dancer pero ginalingan ko talaga," she told Lastimosa in the interview on Kumu.

"Nagulat din ako talaga. Ibibigay ko talaga. Gagalingan ko sumayaw. Parang sa classroom na may bida-bida, parang ako 'yun."

Mateo said she was usually placed at the back during presentations. She later on realized that she needed to step up her game if she wanted to win.

“Dati tinatago ako during presentation, sa likod ako nilalagay. Pero ngayon, 'pag ginusto mo talaga into the competition, gusto mo talaga mag-excel, walang imposible," she quipped.

Mateo, who hails from Iloilo, also opened up about not having a proper goodbye to her family, especially her mother, before she went to the US.

Because of the strict measures enforced in the Philippines, Mateo said she was not able to even hug her mother, who flew to Manila only to say goodbye while inside a car.

"Nasa sasakyan siya. I can't even hug her. Pero 'yung mama ko kasi talagang palaban siya. Sabi lang niya, 'go lang anak, bring home the crown,'" Mateo recalled.

"Sigawan lang kami kasi malayo. She's very supportive kahit hindi niya palaging pinapakita."

The Filipina is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

