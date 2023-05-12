MANILA -- Cucina at the Marco Polo Ortigas offers Cebu’s dishes and delicacies for Mother’s Day weekend.

Until May 14, chefs Riz Degamo and Jonathan Cabuncal from Marco Polo Cebu bring in Cebuano flair to Cucina’s spread for lunch and dinner.

“We really included the best-sellers and more — yung ‘tatak Cebuano’,” Degamo said during the launch on Thursday.

'The Cebu chefs cover all the bases. There are popular Cebuano dishes like Cebu style-lechon, freshly made ngohiong, rich and succulent balbacua and humba, crispy danggit, and tasty bam-i, among others.

Cebu lechon. Jeeves de Veyra Ngohiong. Jeeves de Veyra Humba and Bam-i. Jeeves de Veyra Seafood paluto. Jeeves de Veyra Tuna linarang. Jeeves de Veyra Tuslob buwa with puso. Jeeves de Veyra Cebuano desserts. Jeeves de Veyra Guest chefs Riz Degamo and Jonathan Cabuncal from Marco Polo Cebu. Jeeves de Veyra

What excited this author more though was seeing some unfamiliar dishes in the line-up. Some of these include a garlicky embotido-like sausage called sinudlan; a deliciously tomato-forward and fresh tasting sour fish soup called linarang; a creamy ginataan vegetable dish called dinuldog; and crispy golden-fried hay-like nukos (squid), to name a few.

A definite must-try though is the live station of tuslob buwa, where the street dish gets the gourmet treatment. Chefs saute-to-order onions, garlic, and chilies with the tuslob buwa base (pig’s brain and liver) sourced from an award-winning purveyor in Cebu. The result is a chunky mélange of porky goodness especially perfect with puso (rice in banana leaves) that’s also on the menu.

For dessert, get your ice cream fix with some known Cebuano delicacies like otap and rosquillos, or some Visayan treats like pinasugbo, bukayo, and lokot-lokot. Dried mangoes are on hand too, as well.

Some dishes available on succeeding days include Inasal na Manok Bisaya, Bakasi sa Cordova (eel stew), and desserts like Tagatak (sweet fritter), Torta sa Argao, and Binignit.

All these are in addition to Cucina’s regular stations (salad, appetizers, Japanese, Indian, seafood, grilled meats, soup/noodles, and dessert).

This Cebu food fest officially launches the five-star hotel’s Culinarya: A Filipino Heritage Cuisine Series, where it will welcomes guest chefs from various parts of the country to increase awareness and appreciation of our country’s diverse food culture.